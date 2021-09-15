Combat the Georgia Climate with Heat-Friendly Materials
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Atlanta
on September 15, 2021
Georgia summers are hot. And with sky-rocketing temperatures, it’s important to have a place where you can feel comfortable indoors. The material of your windows and doors can help manage the heat on sunny days and even work to lower your energy bill. When you choose energy-efficient options for your home, your home can stay at a comfortable and consistent temperature year-round.
With the sun comes ultraviolet rays and those can be damaging to the interior of your home. Certain glass options are available to help combat UV rays and protect your belongings while maintaining an energy-friendly environment. Read on to learn more about how you can get the most out of your windows and doors for your Atlanta home.
Double- Versus Triple-Pane Glass
Many homeowners are familiar with multi-paned glass for their windows. Most windows traditionally are made up of two panes of glass. At Pella, triple-pane windows are a great option — especially when considering the hot temperatures in summer. Triple-pane windows are extremely energy efficient compared to duel- or single-pane windows. The additional pane of glass can even block up to 86 percent of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
Triple-pane windows also are great at reducing exterior noise. If dampening outside noise is a concern, there are a variety of glass thickness options available to choose from. Paired with an insulated window frame, noise transmission can be reduced.
When considering triple-pane windows for your home, there are a variety of types and styles available. This means you can customize your window to fit your design style and you’re not limited to a certain material or finish.
Energy-Efficient Material Options
Pella offers wood, fiberglass and vinyl materials for windows and doors. When it comes to the style and design of your home, there may be an option that is better suited for your home than others. Wood is naturally energy-efficient and made of organic materials. As a natural insulator, wood keeps the heat out of your house and holds the cool air in. Wood is a strong material that is naturally beautiful and can fit with nearly any style of home.
Fiberglass is one of the most resilient materials offered by Pella. Fiberglass windows and doors can withstand the most extreme temperatures. — even freezing temperatures, too. Finished with a powder-coat material, fiberglass frames never need to be refinished and are resistant to chips and fading. This is a great low-maintenance option for homeowners.
Vinyl is a low-maintenance and budget-friendly option. Vinyl is a high-quality material and is very common in many homes. In addition to being energy efficient, these windows come in a variety of finish options so they can be customized to your liking.
Between-the-Glass Blinds
Blinds are a great way to keep the sun out and get some reprieve from the Georgia heat. Between-the-glass blinds are just what they sound like — cordless blinds placed in-between window panes. These blinds are low maintenance and allergen-friendly since they do not collect dust or dirt. The cordless feature also makes these blinds safer for your children and pets. Pella even offers a motorized blinds and shades option for those hard-to-reach windows. This convenient option can be monitored and operated from nearly everywhere with Pella Insynctive® technology.
