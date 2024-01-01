<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Atlanta Double Pane Windows

Beat the Summer Heat with Double Pane Windows

Atlanta is rich with a variety of architectural styles, with some homes dating as far back as the 1920s. Your house may not be quite that old, but if you are living in an older home with the original single-pane windows, now would be a good opportunity to replace them and upgrade to double pane windows. Containing insulating gas between the two panes of glass, double pane windows provide an additional layer of protection between the elements and your home.

Help reduce your cooling costs during the summer and improve the comfort of your home when you upgrade to replacement double pane windows.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Energy Savings

Double pane windows help keep the humid air out and the cool air in, meaning they can be more effective insulators than single pane windows. Keep your climate comfortable during those hot Atlanta summers with windows that will help keep your cooling costs down.

Casement Windows

Even as one of the oldest types of operable windows, casement windows continue to be one of the most popular window types in the Atlanta area and beyond. Featuring one hinged sash that swings out, casement windows are coveted for their clean look and effortless operation.

Frame Options

Energy efficiency is about more than panes of glass. If you are an Atlanta homeowner who is serious about cutting energy costs, choose your window frames carefully. Wood and fiberglass are both popular choices because of their low conductivity and excellent insulation.

Between-the-Glass Blinds

If you are going to purchase windows with multiple panes of glass, be sure to make the most of the space those panes provide with between-the-glass blinds.

Tucked between the panes of glass, between-the-glass blinds are cordless and protected from dust, dirt, and allergens.

Product Lines

Atlanta Climate Recommendations

Double or Triple Pane Glass

Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple pane windows that are filled with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

Rainy Weather

With rain nearly all year round, consider investing in moisture-resistant window materials, such as fiberglass or vinyl.

Low-E Protection

Keep your home comfortable — and protected from the heat — with Low-E insulating glass that will also help keep energy costs down.
two kids beds with two casement windows between

Atlanta Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Atlanta expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

