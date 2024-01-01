Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Atlanta
Black interior and exterior windows are growing in popularity in the Atlanta area. To get the look, consider the Lifestyle series in black or a classic white for modern farmhouse styles. Fiberglass windows can offer a more modern look for contemporary homes that are trendy within the city. Large panes of glass and minimal panes help complete the more modern look.
If you're looking to build a new construction home in the Atlanta area, Pella Windows & Doors of Atlanta can help find the right combination of windows and doors. We can provide advice and guidance on placement, room use, orientation, and energy efficiency.
View new construction projects in Atlanta
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
