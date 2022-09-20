Pella of Atlanta Supports Local Community Organizations

To raise money during American Heart Month, Pella of Atlanta donated $50 to the American Red Cross for each lead we received for a period of time. This money helped the American Red Cross provide disaster relief, health and safety training and emergency communications support for military and international families.

When talking to team member Kassidi Martigon, she remarked, “It’s cool to be involved with these organizations because you can see a direct impact on the community. It is also great to see other associations, like the local homebuilders’ association and National Association of the Remodeling Industry, at some of these events.”

Kassidi continued by saying, “We are a local, family-owned business in Atlanta. We want the community to see that we support the people around us, we’re not just another business.”