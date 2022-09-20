Pella of Atlanta Supports Local Community Organizations
on September 20, 2022
Located just north of Atlanta, the local Pella branch, Pella of Atlanta, works to support the community where its team members live. Over the past several years, the owners of Pella of Atlanta have worked with four organizations that make a change in the community — HomeAid Atlanta, Georgia State University Athletics, a local school district and the American Red Cross of Atlanta.
Pella of Atlanta is proud to be an annual donor to HomeAid Atlanta. HomeAid Atlanta is an organization that builds and renovates homes for those suffering from homelessness, including mothers and children. We donate windows and doors to be auctioned off to help raise additional building funds. We're also involved in hosting diaper and formula drives, so moms and children can stay healthy.
Pella of Atlanta is also proud to support a local school district and the Georgia State University athletic program. When a fifth-grade class needed laptops, our branch stepped in and donated enough laptops for every student in the class. We also sponsored a NextGen Nike Football Camp for elementary, middle school and high school students. Thanks in part to donations from Pella of Atlanta, the Georgia State University Girls Basketball team was able to build a new arena.
To raise money during American Heart Month, Pella of Atlanta donated $50 to the American Red Cross for each lead we received for a period of time. This money helped the American Red Cross provide disaster relief, health and safety training and emergency communications support for military and international families.
When talking to team member Kassidi Martigon, she remarked, “It’s cool to be involved with these organizations because you can see a direct impact on the community. It is also great to see other associations, like the local homebuilders’ association and National Association of the Remodeling Industry, at some of these events.”
Kassidi continued by saying, “We are a local, family-owned business in Atlanta. We want the community to see that we support the people around us, we’re not just another business.”
