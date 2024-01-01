Buford, GA Windows and Doors

Located just off the southern shores of Lake Lanier, Buford offers a slightly more subdued, suburban alternative to the big-city buzz of nearby Atlanta. It balances historic charm with plenty of modern amenities, from locally owned shops and eateries, to big-box stores and chain restaurants. The area is in constant demand among families, thanks to its top-rated school system, and there’s always an influx of visitors in town ready to shop at the Mall of Georgia or enjoy a lake day. For Buford residents looking to add stylish, innovative windows and doors that reinforce their homes’ unique style, Pella has the solutions.