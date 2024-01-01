Buford, GA Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Buford
Located just off the southern shores of Lake Lanier, Buford offers a slightly more subdued, suburban alternative to the big-city buzz of nearby Atlanta. It balances historic charm with plenty of modern amenities, from locally owned shops and eateries, to big-box stores and chain restaurants. The area is in constant demand among families, thanks to its top-rated school system, and there’s always an influx of visitors in town ready to shop at the Mall of Georgia or enjoy a lake day. For Buford residents looking to add stylish, innovative windows and doors that reinforce their homes’ unique style, Pella has the solutions.
Buford Popular Local Trends & Styles
Energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes can help cut energy costs and maintain comfort in your home, especially during Buford’s hot, muggy summers and chilly winters. For superior energy efficiency, choose replacement windows with the ENERGY STAR® rating, as these meet more stringent energy requirements.
Buford is brimming with modern Ranch-style homes. To reinforce this look, homeowners are seeking out windows and doors that create bold contrasts, sharp angles, and clean lines — trademark elements of modern design. Thus, black windows with minimal grille patterns, front entry doors with glass, and sleek sliding patio doors are popular in Buford.
Bay windows are popular among Buford residences, especially more traditional styles. This configuration of three windows forms an angular curve that extends beyond the walls of the home, adding more space to a room. Double-hung or casement windows are often used to form bay windows — flanking the central fixed window — because of their operable properties, which allow ventilation.
For owners of Buford’s more traditional-style homes, like impressive Colonials and charming Victorian cottages, maintaining that classic integrity is vital. Pella’s range of products are true to traditional designs and materials, and they can be further customized to reinforce authenticity. Think: wood windows with traditional hardware and grille patterns, fiberglass entry doors with wood-grain finishes, and more.
