Decatur, GA Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Decatur
Decatur is a thriving suburb of the Atlanta metropolitan area. While only five miles east of A-Town and its big-city amenities, Decatur offers plenty to do and see within its own borders, including a bevy of locally owned shops, critically acclaimed restaurants, and year-round festivals. Thanks to its top-rated education system, Decatur is highly desirable among families, and although it’s not located in Atlanta proper, many visitors to the city make it a point to stop by Decatur and experience all it has to offer. For Decatur residents looking to add style and innovation to their homes, Pella has the windows and doors to do it.
Getting You Where You Need to Go
- Pella Near Me
Pella Near Me
Find a Pella expert that can help find the right products for my space.
- New Construction
New Construction
Homeowners working with a builder or contractor.
- Trade Professionals
Trade Professionals
Resource for contractors, builders & architects.
Decatur Popular Local Trends & Styles
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Decatur & North Decatur
- Bay Windows
Bay Windows
Bay windows are popular among Decatur’s more traditional-style structures. This configuration of three windows forms an angular curve that extends beyond the walls of the home, adding more space to a room. Double-hung or casement windows are often used to form bay windows — flanking the central fixed window — because of their operable properties, which allow ventilation.
- Energy-Efficient Windows
Energy-Efficient Windows
Energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes can help cut energy costs and maintain comfort in your home, especially during Decatur’s hot, muggy summers and chilly winters. For superior energy efficiency, choose replacement windows with the ENERGY STAR® rating, as these meet more stringent energy requirements.
- Historic Look
Historic Look
Decatur has quite the collection of historic homes, from impressive Colonials to charming Queen Anne cottages and even a smattering of stately Second Empires. Historic homeowners need not worry about losing this authenticity when undergoing a window or door replacement. Our products are true to traditional designs and materials, with customizations available that reinforce historic integrity.
- Sliding Doors
Sliding Doors
Decatur is brimming with 1950s- and 1960s-era Ranch-style homes. To maintain the clean lines and simplicity of mid-century modern design while also introducing contemporary functionality, homeowners are more and more opting for sleek sliding patio doors, often finished in classic white or bold black.
Popular Local Products
- Hinged French Patio Doors
Hinged French Patio Doors
Patio Doors that open in the center on both sides.
- Sliding Patio Doors
Sliding Patio Doors
Sliding doors that have one fixed sash and another sash that slides side to side.