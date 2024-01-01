<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Decatur, GA Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Decatur

Decatur is a thriving suburb of the Atlanta metropolitan area. While only five miles east of A-Town and its big-city amenities, Decatur offers plenty to do and see within its own borders, including a bevy of locally owned shops, critically acclaimed restaurants, and year-round festivals. Thanks to its top-rated education system, Decatur is highly desirable among families, and although it’s not located in Atlanta proper, many visitors to the city make it a point to stop by Decatur and experience all it has to offer. For Decatur residents looking to add style and innovation to their homes, Pella has the windows and doors to do it.

Decatur Popular Local Trends & Styles

    Bay windows are popular among Decatur’s more traditional-style structures. This configuration of three windows forms an angular curve that extends beyond the walls of the home, adding more space to a room. Double-hung or casement windows are often used to form bay windows — flanking the central fixed window — because of their operable properties, which allow ventilation.

    Energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes can help cut energy costs and maintain comfort in your home, especially during Decatur’s hot, muggy summers and chilly winters. For superior energy efficiency, choose replacement windows with the ENERGY STAR® rating, as these meet more stringent energy requirements.

    Decatur has quite the collection of historic homes, from impressive Colonials to charming Queen Anne cottages and even a smattering of stately Second Empires. Historic homeowners need not worry about losing this authenticity when undergoing a window or door replacement. Our products are true to traditional designs and materials, with customizations available that reinforce historic integrity.

    Decatur is brimming with 1950s- and 1960s-era Ranch-style homes. To maintain the clean lines and simplicity of mid-century modern design while also introducing contemporary functionality, homeowners are more and more opting for sleek sliding patio doors, often finished in classic white or bold black.

