5 Trendy Replacement Window Ideas for Your Austin Remodel
on December 15, 2021
If you want to make a design change to your Austin home without conducting an entire renovation, look no further than replacing your windows with trendy shapes and styles. There are many you can opt for that won't only elevate your home's look, but increase its curb appeal and brighten up the interior in a fresh, distinctive way.
Here are five ideas you should consider for your replacement window project.
1. Special Window Shapes
Whether it's a half or full circle, oval, arch or gable, the addition of a special shape window above a door or traditionally shaped window is a creative technique that ushers in natural light while also providing an attractive design. The curved lines soften a room and contrast with the straight corners of traditional rectangular windows, resulting in an artistically pleasing outcome.
2. Transoms and Window Walls
A transom is a thin window that fits over the top of a door (or another window). Consider repeating it as part of a window wall strategy. This will maximize a wall's entire height and width by dedicating it to letting in as much light as possible. Consider clerestory windows above the cabinets or shelves while redesigning the kitchen. This solution is also suitable for use in bathrooms, particularly above bathtubs and showers.
3. French Doors
French doors can boost the aesthetic of a property and add more charm by replacing windows or standard patio doors. Inserting a set of French doors into a wall is one technique to actually create a panoramic vista. This design supports indoor-outdoor living while also assisting in the expansion of your living space. The French door style has become so popular that it may now be seen in places other than patios, such as garages and refrigerators with glass doors. If you like this aesthetic, think about how you might incorporate it throughout the rest of your home.
4. Sidelites
Architects and designers frequently mix windows and doors to create a unique look. A sidelite is a small, vertical window that sits next to a patio door. It helps to bring more light into low-profile places, and if you want to make it operable, it may also assist in bringing extra fresh air into your house.
5. Bow or Bay Windows
Bow and bay windows are popular in living rooms, dining rooms and master bedrooms because they offer architectural interest both inside and out. For more ventilation and light, they can be bordered by casement or single-hung windows.
A bow window is made from a sequence of windows (usually four or more of the same width) connected at right angles to form a curving arch. A bay window is made up of three windows of varied sizes that protrude from the wall to provide a more angular aspect. If you need extra sitting in your house, consider putting a window seat beneath either choice.
We hope these five popular window designs inspired you to start planning your next home improvement project. Replacement windows and patio doors each have a wide range of glass, frame colors, grids and hardware options, so it's easy to get the exact style you want for your house. Remember that a basic design will focus your attention on the outer views of your house, whilst a more ornate design will offer more appeal to the inside. You can't go wrong either way.
