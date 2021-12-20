50-Year-Old Space Lane Home Adds Vinyl Replacement Windows

This charming, 50-year-old home on Space Lane recently upgraded its windows using styles from Pella's 250 Series line. Opting for white finishes on the interior and black vinyl frames for the exterior, this homeowner brought a modern look to the brick facade with their new casement, single-hung and sliding windows.

The bold black creates a gorgeous contrast against the natural stone for a unique aesthetic touch, but low-cost vinyl windows bring even more value when it comes to their low maintenance, durability and energy efficiency.