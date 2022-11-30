600 Fiberglass Windows Complete The Hacienda at Georgetown

The Hacienda at Georgetown is a beautiful, newly constructed senior living facility in Georgetown, TX, that contains 225 housing units plus amenities like a cafe, dining area, salon, pool, patio and gym. This project required 600 windows to cover the whole property, as the vision was to combine three windows at a time, giving the space a bright and open feel.

The Pella of Austin team completed this project using picture, single-hung and sliding windows from Pella's Impervia line, finished in black for a contemporary look. The windows' high-performing, energy-efficient fiberglass material will help to keep the sweltering Austin heat from permeating indoors, providing residents with maximum comfort and plenty of natural light.