7 Reasons Why Austin Homeowners Should Seriously Consider Black Windows
on April 29, 2022
Austin has long been renowned as a creative hub. Currently, the Texas capital is home to multimedia mega-festivals like South by Southwest, forward-thinking tech companies, numerous universities and a vibrant music scene that inspired the official city slogan as “The Live Music Capital of the World.” It’s easy to see how Austin would attract equally creative homeowners who are eager to reflect their eclectic tastes in their home décor.
To truly achieve this, homeowners have to be smart as they think about design, down to the last detail. Pella® Windows and Doors in Austin can help guide you toward window and door options that boast serious style and function such as Pella® Impervia® black windows. In fact, here are seven reasons why Austin homeowners should seriously consider black windows (yes, even in the Austin heat.)
Choosing Bold Windows To Match Austin’s Bold Spirit
1. Black is timeless for a reason.
Beyond the city limits of Austin, black windows have been around since at least the 19th century and have swung back into focus in recent years, thanks in large part to the popularity of the modern farmhouse style. In the fashion world, the color black is widely regarded as cool, sleek and modern no matter what time period it finds itself in.
Pella Impervia windows add to that timeless appeal thanks to their lasting durability. Created with a one-of-a-kind manufacturing process, our exclusive fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and engineered to last1. In fact, our fiberglass is tested to be 10 times stronger than Andersen Fibrex and 100 times more impact resistant2,3.
2. Black windows go with pretty much everything.
The contrast of sleek black windows against a white or colored wall can make a space feel more streamlined and modern. Because of the versatility of the color, black windows will also nicely complement your room’s décor or window treatments. Whatever your chosen interior style, black windows can truly be a chic choice.
3. Score instant curb appeal.
It can be difficult to stand out in a city as unique as Austin. Every detail matters, including your home’s exterior. Black windows easily make a distinct statement and can help elevate your home’s modern look instantly. It’s exactly the kind of eye-catching component that’ll get your house noticed.
4. Black windows from Pella can stand up to the Texas weather.
At Pella, we offer black windows in wood, vinyl and fiberglass. Our wood-clad windows come protected with an EnduraClad aluminum cladding to resist fading. But, we’ve also seen some Austinites opt for vinyl because our unique vinyl formula is performance-tested to withstand weather and retain color. If you’re worried about Austin’s scorching temperatures in the summer, Pella Impervia’s low-maintenance fiberglass material is tested to withstand both extreme heat and sub-zero cold, all while resisting fading from damaging UV rays.
If you’re interested in black vinyl windows, we offer the Pella 250 Series which is available with black or white interior finishes.
5. Keep Austin energy efficient.
Many Austin homeowners care deeply about staying energy efficient at home, and saving energy can become the make-or-break factor in many purchasing decisions. Pella offers windows that are crafted with exceptionally energy-efficient dual and triple-pane glass options with argon, which can help slow the transfer of Austin’s heat and keep homes more comfortable all year long.
6. Low-maintenance Pella Impervia windows mean more time for tunes and tacos.
Pella Impervia black windows are rot- and corrosion-free because fiberglass windows will not rot or corrode. Not only that, our heavy-duty powder-coat finish resists chipping, chalking and fading. That means Austinites don’t have to spend their well-earned chill time painting or refinishing windows; they can get back to rocking out on 6th Street or checking out the latest food trucks, which is exactly where they belong.
7. Black windows can be as unique as an Austin homeowner wants them to be.
You want grilles between the glass? We can do that. Interested in a bay or bow window? Done. Or maybe what you need is some flexibility to design to your imagination. Austin, whatever it is you need to make your wood, vinyl or fiberglass black window dreams come true, we’ve got your back and we’ll be right there for every step.
Upgrade Your Windows With Pella
Black windows in Austin may not be “weird,” but they can be as bold and cool as the people who live here. If you’re in Austin, get the best of both style and function with Pella black windows.
Stop by our showroom or schedule an appointment with us today!
