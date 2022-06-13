<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
$3M Austin Home Adds Fiberglass Windows Throughout

on June 13, 2022

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Austin, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1984

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Office, kitchen, laundry room, garage, bedroom & living room

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Windows and Single-Hung Windows

The owner of this $3 million home enlisted the Pella of Austin team to replace one fixed and five single-hung windows using energy-efficient, high-performing fiberglass from Pella's Impervia® line. The customer was extremely happy with the finished results

