$3M Austin Home Adds Fiberglass Windows Throughout
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on June 13, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
Built in 1984
Area of Structure Involved:
Office, kitchen, laundry room, garage, bedroom & living room
Products Used:
The owner of this $3 million home enlisted the Pella of Austin team to replace one fixed and five single-hung windows using energy-efficient, high-performing fiberglass from Pella's Impervia® line. The customer was extremely happy with the finished results
Project Gallery
