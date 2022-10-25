<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Austin Home Adds Sliding Patio Door With Golden Oak Finish

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on October 25, 2022

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Austin, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    2005

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

For this Austin, TX, replacement project, the homeowner wanted their new sliding patio door to match the wood aesthetic of the rest of the home. They were able to find an ideal color match in Golden Oak, opting to use this color for both the interior and exterior of the door. Overall, the homeowner was pleased with this energy-efficient, highly functional addition to their home, especially the cozy touch provided by the Golden Oak finish.

Project Gallery

