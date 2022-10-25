Austin Home Adds Sliding Patio Door With Golden Oak Finish
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on October 25, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2005
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
For this Austin, TX, replacement project, the homeowner wanted their new sliding patio door to match the wood aesthetic of the rest of the home. They were able to find an ideal color match in Golden Oak, opting to use this color for both the interior and exterior of the door. Overall, the homeowner was pleased with this energy-efficient, highly functional addition to their home, especially the cozy touch provided by the Golden Oak finish.
Project Gallery
