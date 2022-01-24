Austin Home Gets Beautiful White Vinyl Window Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on January 24, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry: Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
1977
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room & kitchen
Products Used In This Project:
This was a unique project for an Austin area homeowner who converted their garage into a music studio. The makeover involved removing the garage doors and replacing them with black Pella 250 Series triple sliding glass doors.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.