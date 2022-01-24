<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Austin Home Gets Beautiful White Vinyl Window Replacement

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on January 24, 2022

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry: Retail

  • Location:

    Austin, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    1977

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room & kitchen

  • Products Used In This Project:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This was a unique project for an Austin area homeowner who converted their garage into a music studio. The makeover involved removing the garage doors and replacing them with black Pella 250 Series triple sliding glass doors.

