Austin Home Gets Full Makeover With New Black Windows & Doors

When the owners of this beautiful $2 million home wanted all new windows and a front entry door, they opted for durable, energy-efficient fiberglass styles from Pella's Impervia line. Using a mix of fixed, sliding, single-hung and special shape half-circle windows in addition to the new entry door, the homeowners were able to enhance the style and performance of their home. They chose a black finish for their new windows and doors, which created a beautiful, modern contrast against the home's white exterior.