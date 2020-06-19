Austin Home Updated with Replacement Windows and Sliding Door
PostedbyAnthony Marino
on June 19, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
19 Years
Products Used:
Sliding Windows, Sliding Patio Doors, and Pella® Impervia® Series Windows
Located in an affluent neighborhood of Austin, the owners of this home needed to replace all of their windows and exterior doors, including two sliding glass doors in the rear. Pella of Austin was able to replace their existing windows with black Pella® Impervia® Series windows and install two large Pella® Lifestyle Series sliding glass patio doors to serve as a back entrance into the home.
Project Gallery
