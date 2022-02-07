Austin Homeowners Match Replacement Fiberglass Windows to Stone Exterior

The owners of this charming stone house, built in 1981, replaced its windows with casement, picture, and sliding styles from Pella's Impervia line.

The choice to use fiberglass as the material for these replacement windows was a wise one, as fiberglass windows offer strength, durability, and can withstand extreme temperatures, like those of Austin's hot summers.

To maintain the house's existing color scheme, the homeowners chose a brown exterior finish that closely matches its cottage-esque shutters. Inside, however, they opted to keep things light with white interior finishes. All hardware was white as well.