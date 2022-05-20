Austin's The Getaway House Adds Pella Wood Windows & Doors
on May 20, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
Built in 2021
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, all bedrooms, stairway, kitchen, dining room & office
Products Used:
For the Getaway house, an Austin home built in 2021, the homeowner chose Pella to fulfill its window and door needs. Over the course of the project, the Pella of Austin team installed 28 casement and picture windows, as well as seven hinged French patio doors—all made of aluminum-clad wood for style and performance. The customer was extremely pleased with the final look of their new home.
Project Gallery
