Austin's The Getaway House Adds Pella Wood Windows & Doors

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on May 20, 2022

Project Scope

For the Getaway house, an Austin home built in 2021, the homeowner chose Pella to fulfill its window and door needs. Over the course of the project, the Pella of Austin team installed 28 casement and picture windows, as well as seven hinged French patio doors—all made of aluminum-clad wood for style and performance. The customer was extremely pleased with the final look of their new home.

Project Gallery

