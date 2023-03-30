Basics of Window and Door Cleaning

To get started, you'll need a simple glass cleaning solution, which can be made using supplies you probably already have at home. Here are some easy recipes:

Soap Alternative

1 teaspoon liquid soap or infant shampoo

1 quart of water

Vinegar Remedy

1/2 a cup of vinegar

1 quart of water

Keep in mind, some hardware coatings can be harmed by vinegar.

Once you've created your solution, follow these steps to properly clean your glass.