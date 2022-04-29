Beautiful Cedar Park Home Adds Energy-Efficient Windows

This Cedar Park homeowner wanted to outfit their more than 20-year-old home with Energy Star-rated windows — a smart decision seeing as Austin's extreme temperatures can easily create an uncomfortable environment if they make their way inside.

To fulfill this customer's wishes, the Pella of Austin team replaced all the home's windows with energy-efficient fiberglass single- and double-hung styles, which enhanced the natural light flow throughout the home as well. The customer opted for window grids and a white finish for both interior and exterior. They were thrilled with the final results.