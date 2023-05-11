<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Brick House Gets Vinyl Window Transformation in Austin

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on May 11, 2023

Brick exterior of Austin home with two-car garage, truck in driveway, and vinyl single-hung windows

Project Scope

For this recent replacement project in Austin, our team installed a variety of energy-efficient vinyl windows throughout the structure, which included picture (or fixed) half frames, single-hung and special-shape windows. Special configurations of these styles — such as right quarter circle windows sitting atop a pair of single-hungs — give the home a unique look.

The homeowner chose a white interior and exterior finish for all windows, which contrasted nicely against the brick.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now