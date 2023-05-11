Brick House Gets Vinyl Window Transformation in Austin
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on May 11, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2002
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
For this recent replacement project in Austin, our team installed a variety of energy-efficient vinyl windows throughout the structure, which included picture (or fixed) half frames, single-hung and special-shape windows. Special configurations of these styles — such as right quarter circle windows sitting atop a pair of single-hungs — give the home a unique look.
The homeowner chose a white interior and exterior finish for all windows, which contrasted nicely against the brick.
Project Gallery
