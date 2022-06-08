Choosing the Right Window Materials For Austin's Climate

Climate is a big consideration for homeowners. The weather in a particular region can have an impact on a home, and it can be important to choose home-related materials accordingly.

Austin’s climate is particularly unique for Texas; the city is situated between the more humid Southeast and the dry desert of the Southwest. Because of its location, Austinites know to expect long hot summers and mild winters. There can be some severe weather such as heavy rain, tornadoes and damaging wind throughout the year in Austin, especially in the spring months.

As you begin your window replacement project, here are a few things you should know about window materials and how they hold up in Austin’s climate.