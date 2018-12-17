Energy Efficient Windows for Stucco Home in Austin
on December 17, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Austin, TX stucco home were looking to replace their old drafty windows in the front of their home. We installed vinyl casement windows for this project. Vinyl windows make for easy maintenance and improved energy efficiency. The new vinyl windows are more functional and provide more energy efficiency to the home.
Project Gallery
