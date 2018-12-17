<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Energy Efficient Windows for Stucco Home in Austin

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on December 17, 2018

outside image of kosari home with new vinyl windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Austin, TX stucco home were looking to replace their old drafty windows in the front of their home. We installed vinyl casement windows for this project. Vinyl windows make for easy maintenance and improved energy efficiency. The new vinyl windows are more functional and provide more energy efficiency to the home.

Project Gallery

