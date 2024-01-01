<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Energy-Efficient Windows for Austin Homes

Beat the Texas Heat with Energy-Efficient Windows

When you seek refuge from the summer heat in the comfort of your own air-conditioned home, energy-efficient windows can help keep the hot, humid air out and your cool, climate-controlled air in. Energy-efficient windows are suited for any style of home, and can help keep your energy costs down, even when the air conditioner is running on full blast.

Choose windows with the ENERGY STAR® rating to improve the thermal performance of your home, save money, and help protect the environment. Pella offers energy-efficient window options that meet or exceed ENERGY STAR certification in all 50 states. 

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Double-Pane Windows

Double-pane windows contain insulating argon gas between the two panes, providing an additional layer of protection between your home and the elements outside. The extra insulation can help ease the burden on your heating and cooling systems, in addition to helping ensure that your home’s climate remains comfortable no matter the weather conditions.

Glass Options

Austin homeowners understand the importance of insulating glass and its ability to block the sun’s ultraviolet rays, reducing the amount of heat transferred. This is why more homeowners are opting for Advanced Low-E or SunDefense™ Low-E, both of which are ideally suited for a climate that experiences high temperatures and intense sunshine.

Frame Options

It is important to consider the materials for the frames of you windows, especially when you are in the market for energy-efficient windows. Wood frames, for example, have low conductivity and provide excellent insulation. Fiberglass frames are another option that possess low conductivity and offer insulation benefits similar to their wood counterparts.

Between-the-Glass Blinds

If you want additional protection from the sun, between-the-glass blinds are a low-maintenance window treatment that enable you to close your blinds with the touch of a button thanks to Pella’s Insynctive Technology.1 Contained between panes of window glass, these blinds are protected from dust, dirt, and allergens, and cordless to keep them safe around children and pets.

Austin Climate Recommendations

Extreme Heat

Prepare for hot and human Texas summers with Pella Impervia. This strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand extreme heat.

Wood Frames

You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing your chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.

Glass Glazing

Window glazing can help seal out the weather — including those harsh temperatures — and help you maintain a cool and comfortable home climate.

Austin Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

 

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

