Enhance the Indoor-Outdoor Connection for Austin Homes
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on November 30, 2021
With many homeowners focusing on spending more time at home these days, it's important to know what options are available when it comes to upgrading your patio doors. In Austin, homeowners across the city are looking to enhance the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. And with this comes the desire for a patio, deck or entertaining space.
The right patio door can help make the most out of your indoor-outdoor connection. Pella Windows & Doors of Austin has a variety of patio doors that can blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a welcoming environment for visitors. The following are some options that Austin homeowners have chosen that really help create a true indoor-outdoor connection for their houses.
Bifold Patio Doors
Many homeowners desire the convenience and flexibility that come with bifold patio doors. Bifold patio doors are a popular choice that can help extend your living space and enhance your indoor-outdoor space. Bifold patio doors open by folding like an accordion, each door panel resting on the one next to it. There are many different options available and homeowners can even choose to add a traditional, or passage, door to the mix. These doors can be folded and arranged into a wide array of configurations.
Bifold doors are available in wood, with a beautiful, exterior aluminum cladding. A variety of stains are available to help set the scene and match the colors inside Austin homes. There are even many patinas and rustic finishes available for the hardware to add character down to even the smallest details.
Sliding & Multi-Slide Patio Doors
Another way to create an expansive panoramic view is with a sliding or multi-slide patio door. Both of these options offer an elegant transition from indoor to outdoor space. Traditional sliding glass doors come in a variety of materials including vinyl, fiberglass and wood. These doors slide on a track and offer more usable space throughout the home.
To really set the scene in your Austin home, multi-slide doors are an option that appeals to many homeowners. Multi-slide patio doors pair perfectly with homes that have a large patio or deck space. These sliding doors can be mixed and matched to be arranged in configurations that move in different ways. Plus, a stacking option is available to maximize airflow on hot summer days.
Multi-slide patio doors are available in wood options through the Architect Series or Pella Reserve product lines, with up to a 10-panel wide option available. Many Austin homeowners even consider a pocket option for their multi-slide doors which neatly tucks away the door panels when not in use.
When it’s time to look into a replacement or new patio door for your Austin home, reach out to your local Pella Windows & Doors of Austin team of professionals. Our team is versed in all the local climate knowledge and trends. We are sure to set you and your home up for success for years to come with a high-quality patio door from Pella.
