<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Fiberglass Windows and Doors Transform Duck Lake Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on January 27, 2023

Front exterior of Austin home

Product Scope

When the windows and patio doors on this Austin home began losing their color and diminishing in performance, the homeowners decided to replace them all, undergoing a full house transformation. For the new windows, which consisted of awning, picture and sliding configurations, as well as the patio doors, the homeowners chose low-maintenance, high-performing fiberglass, finished in brown on both the interior and exterior to match the home's existing aesthetic.

The final results were stunning and achieved exactly what the homeowners were looking for.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now