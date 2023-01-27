Fiberglass Windows and Doors Transform Duck Lake Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on January 27, 2023
Product Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2002
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
When the windows and patio doors on this Austin home began losing their color and diminishing in performance, the homeowners decided to replace them all, undergoing a full house transformation. For the new windows, which consisted of awning, picture and sliding configurations, as well as the patio doors, the homeowners chose low-maintenance, high-performing fiberglass, finished in brown on both the interior and exterior to match the home's existing aesthetic.
The final results were stunning and achieved exactly what the homeowners were looking for.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.