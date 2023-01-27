Fiberglass Windows and Doors Transform Duck Lake Home

When the windows and patio doors on this Austin home began losing their color and diminishing in performance, the homeowners decided to replace them all, undergoing a full house transformation. For the new windows, which consisted of awning, picture and sliding configurations, as well as the patio doors, the homeowners chose low-maintenance, high-performing fiberglass, finished in brown on both the interior and exterior to match the home's existing aesthetic.

The final results were stunning and achieved exactly what the homeowners were looking for.