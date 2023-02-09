Fiberglass Windows and Patio Doors Finish New Liberty Hill Home

For their newly built Liberty Hill home, these homeowners chose fiberglass windows and sliding patio doors from our Impervia line, as well as wood French patio doors from our Reserve line. The large picture, single-hung and sliding windows we installed throughout are sure to achieve the homeowners' goal of letting as much natural light in as possible. And while this might seem counterintuitive in a place as prone to extreme heat as Austin, fiberglass is an extremely energy-efficient material.

The homeowners chose black for the interior and exterior finishes, which really emphasizes the home's modern look and provides pops of contrast throughout the mainly white structure. If the photos are any indication, the final results of this installation project were stunning.