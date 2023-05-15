Fiberglass Windows Transform Single-Family Austin Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on May 15, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
1997
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, kitchen, master bedroom, 2 bedrooms and office
Products Used:
This Austin home underwent a window replacement to switch from old vinyl windows to fiberglass single-hung and picture, or fixed, windows from our Impervia line. The customer opted for a white finish on both the interior and exterior.
Picture windows without grids were used throughout the first floor — with two in the bedroom area featuring arch heads, adding a touch of architectural interest — and single-hung windows were used on the second story.
Project Gallery
