<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Fiberglass Windows Transform Single-Family Austin Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on May 15, 2023

Stone front exterior of Austin home

Project Scope

This Austin home underwent a window replacement to switch from old vinyl windows to fiberglass single-hung and picture, or fixed, windows from our Impervia line. The customer opted for a white finish on both the interior and exterior.

Picture windows without grids were used throughout the first floor — with two in the bedroom area featuring arch heads, adding a touch of architectural interest — and single-hung windows were used on the second story.



Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now