Austin French Doors
Classic French Doors are a Contemporary Favorite
As one of the most sought-after places to live in Texas, Austin is host to a housing market that reflects the rich diversity of its culture. Classic and traditional homes like the Queen Anne style homes of Hyde Park are complemented by more modern architecture — like Craftsman, mid-century modern, and modern farmhouse — that befit the newest generation of residents. French patio doors can bring an old-world feel to a traditional home or even provide a contemporary look that bridges the past and the present.
Because they swing open on hinges, French patio doors are often called hinged patio doors. You can design your doors to open on an inswing or outswing, or with double French doors, have one door operable while the other stays fixed. This design flexibility makes French patio doors a popular option in homes of all styles and sizes.
Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Victorian Style
French Doors With Screens*
Mid-Century Modern
Wood Door Frames
Austin Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Wood Frames
Diverse Climate
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.