As one of the most sought-after places to live in Texas, Austin is host to a housing market that reflects the rich diversity of its culture. Classic and traditional homes like the Queen Anne style homes of Hyde Park are complemented by more modern architecture — like Craftsman, mid-century modern, and modern farmhouse — that befit the newest generation of residents. French patio doors can bring an old-world feel to a traditional home or even provide a contemporary look that bridges the past and the present.

Because they swing open on hinges, French patio doors are often called hinged patio doors. You can design your doors to open on an inswing or outswing, or with double French doors, have one door operable while the other stays fixed. This design flexibility makes French patio doors a popular option in homes of all styles and sizes.

Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door