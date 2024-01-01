<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Austin French Doors

Classic French Doors are a Contemporary Favorite

As one of the most sought-after places to live in Texas, Austin is host to a housing market that reflects the rich diversity of its culture. Classic and traditional homes like the Queen Anne style homes of Hyde Park are complemented by more modern architecture — like Craftsman, mid-century modern, and modern farmhouse — that befit the newest generation of residents. French patio doors can bring an old-world feel to a traditional home or even provide a contemporary look that bridges the past and the present.

Because they swing open on hinges, French patio doors are often called hinged patio doors. You can design your doors to open on an inswing or outswing, or with double French doors, have one door operable while the other stays fixed. This design flexibility makes French patio doors a popular option in homes of all styles and sizes.

Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Victorian Style

French doors accentuate the exquisite detail of the Victorian houses found in older Austin neighborhoods like Hyde Park. Their Queen Anne homes, a variation on the American Victorian housing model, date back to the late 19th century. French patio doors with grids have the architectural detail to match the regal look and classic charm of Victorian style houses.

French Doors With Screens*

Patio screen doors are a popular addition to sliding glass doors. They’re also available on French patio doors that swing inward. Available as sliding screens or screen doors that swing out, French door screens let you open up your home to the outdoors while helping to protect against insects. High-transparency screens are made with fine fabric so they don’t take away from the elegant look of your French patio doors.

Mid-Century Modern

Barton Hills, Zilker and Crestview are among the Austin neighborhoods known for their mid-century modern homes, and mid-century modern decor and furniture continue to be popular around the city. French patio doors with minimalist frames and unobstructed glass suit the design’s emphasis on wood interiors and clean sightlines to the outdoors.

Wood Door Frames

Heat and humidity are staples of Texas, but the region is also prone to severe weather throughout the year. To prepare for inclement weather, Austin homeowners invest in wood door frames for their home. Wood frames are built to reduce the chances of damage during high-wind weather events, offering homeowners peace of mind in the event of a storm.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Austin Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Wood Frames

You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing your chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for cool winters and humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, available for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Austin and Central Texas expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

