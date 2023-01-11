Historic Elgin Commercial Building Upgrades Windows and Doors

For this project in Elgin, the Pella of Austin team replaced all of the old windows in this historic commercial building with new wood double-hung windows and installed hinged patio doors at the entry, all finished in light green to beautifully and boldly complement the building's red brick exterior.

We faced a number of hurdles trying to complete this project, from finding windows and doors that fit the building's historic design, to working with its tenants, owner and the city of Elgin to ensure a smooth experience with high-quality results. Luckily, we overcame them all, and the final product looks great.