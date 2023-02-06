Lakeway Home Adds Stylish Black Wood Replacement Windows

This beautiful Austin home recently replaced all its old windows with a range of wood styles from our Lifestyle and Reserve lines. These styles, which included awning, casement, single-hung, double-hung, picture and special shape arch-top windows, offer a variety of functionality to increase ventilation throughout the home on a pleasant Austin day. The fixed and special shape windows in particular help to bring more light into the rooms. All windows were finished in black, which complemented the existing black accents (such as light fixtures, fans, cabinet handles, etc.) throughout the warm, light-colored interior.

Overall, the homeowners were extremely pleased with the results of this stylish yet functional window replacement project.