Leatherwood Door Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on March 30, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
Built in 1983
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room
Products Used:
Living room transformation a Fixed inswing door with sidelights was added. Black stain interior and standard Enduraclad black exterior. Clear hingle panel and matte black hardware to give a beautiful black esthetic.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.