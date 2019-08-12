<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Sliding Door Enhances Patio View

Anthony Marino

August 12, 2019

Two clad wood sliding doors on a brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Austin, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    15

  • Area of Structure:

    Out to Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

These Austin, Texas, homeowners wanted to focus on expanding the view out to their patio.

We replaced their old sliding doors with new wood triple-pane sliders with a tan clad exterior and white interior finish.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

