Luxury Home in Kingsland

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on March 30, 2023

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Kingsland, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    2006

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Garage, bedroom, master room, second bathroom and entry.

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Picture Windows

All Black windows and a fixed frame rectangular-shaped window for the entry.

6 windows were replaced in this home, all direct sets with fixed rectangular frames. they wanted to match their windows with their older windows so they chose black exterior and interior finish.

