Luxury Westlake Hills Home Adds Fiberglass Windows

A truly unique property that was recently featured on Fox's "American Pickers," this private family compound features a true Castle Property with downtown Austin views. This hacienda is nestled in the heart of Westlake Hills on just over 1.15 acres. The family compound features a grand main house, guest casita, gaming quarters, greenhouse and secondary garage.

The fiberglass windows our Pella of Austin team added to the home were custom designed to fit the aesthetic of the house.