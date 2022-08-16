Luxury Westlake Hills Home Adds Fiberglass Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on August 16, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westlake Hills, TX
Age of Structure:
1981
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, bathroom, and bedrooms
Products Used:
A truly unique property that was recently featured on Fox's "American Pickers," this private family compound features a true Castle Property with downtown Austin views. This hacienda is nestled in the heart of Westlake Hills on just over 1.15 acres. The family compound features a grand main house, guest casita, gaming quarters, greenhouse and secondary garage.
The fiberglass windows our Pella of Austin team added to the home were custom designed to fit the aesthetic of the house.
Project Gallery
