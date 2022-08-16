<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Luxury Westlake Hills Home Adds Fiberglass Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on August 16, 2022

Interior of luxury Westlake Hills home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Westlake Hills, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    1981

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room, bathroom, and bedrooms

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Sliding Windows

A truly unique property that was recently featured on Fox's "American Pickers," this private family compound features a true Castle Property with downtown Austin views. This hacienda is nestled in the heart of Westlake Hills on just over 1.15 acres. The family compound features a grand main house, guest casita, gaming quarters, greenhouse and secondary garage.

The fiberglass windows our Pella of Austin team added to the home were custom designed to fit the aesthetic of the house.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now