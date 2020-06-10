<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows for North Austin Mid-Century Modern Home

PostedbyAnthony Marino

on June 10, 2020

North Austin mid-century home with replacement Pella windows

Project Scope

The owners of a Mid-Century modern home in North Austin, originally built in 1979, needed replacements for their existing aluminum windows. We were able to replace 21 of their windows with two-color Pella Impervia windows for a brown exterior and a white interior.

Project Gallery

