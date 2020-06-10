Replacement Windows for North Austin Mid-Century Modern Home
PostedbyAnthony Marino
on June 10, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
41
Area of Structure Involved:
Windows
Products Used:
The owners of a Mid-Century modern home in North Austin, originally built in 1979, needed replacements for their existing aluminum windows. We were able to replace 21 of their windows with two-color Pella Impervia windows for a brown exterior and a white interior.
Project Gallery
