Million-Dollar Austin Home Adds New Fiberglass Windows
on August 2, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
1999
Area of Structure Involved:
Bathroom and front entry
Products Used:
To replace the windows in this massive Austin, Texas, home, the Pella of Austin team used high-performing, low-maintenance fiberglass picture and single-hung windows. The new windows alone help to brighten up the space, but the choice of white for both the interior and exterior finishes really help in keeping the aesthetic fresh and light.
Project Gallery
