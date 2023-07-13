<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Modern Austin Home Replaces Windows and Doors

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on July 13, 2023

Project Scope

This 1941 home underwent a full home renovation, replacing all 13 windows with fiberglass single-hung and sliding styles from our Impervia line, in addition to installing a new front door and a sliding back door. The front door is aluminum-clad wood from our Reserve line with full glass side lights. The home's exterior has a modern black sleek look, so the customer chose to match it with black exterior and interior finishes for the new windows and doors.

Project Gallery

