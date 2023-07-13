Modern Austin Home Replaces Windows and Doors
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on July 13, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Replacement
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
1941
Area of Structure Involved:
Full home renovation
Products Used:
This 1941 home underwent a full home renovation, replacing all 13 windows with fiberglass single-hung and sliding styles from our Impervia line, in addition to installing a new front door and a sliding back door. The front door is aluminum-clad wood from our Reserve line with full glass side lights. The home's exterior has a modern black sleek look, so the customer chose to match it with black exterior and interior finishes for the new windows and doors.
Project Gallery
