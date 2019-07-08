New Architect Series Windows Upgrade Austin Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on July 8, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
8 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio door and upstairs bedrooms
Products Used:
These Austin, Texas, homeowners wanted to replace their old aluminum windows, with a more energy efficient product.
They wanted to keep their existing brick and replace their windows with the new contemporary product for an updated and modern look.
Replacing the aluminum windows with the wood interior and clad exterior allows for energy efficiency, sleek design, and an updated and modern look.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.