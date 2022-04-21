New Austin Duplexes Nail Rustic Look With Pella Windows & Doors

For these newly built duplexes in an up-and-coming area of Austin, the construction team wanted a rustic, modern aesthetic for their overall look. To do this, they choose an assortment of Pella window styles, including awning and casement, as well as fiberglass entry doors and sliding patio doors — all with sleek black exterior finishes.

Both fiberglass and wood-clad aluminum are great materials for windows and doors in Austin, as they're versatile in style and perform well against Austin's weather extremes. The future residents of these duplexes can anticipate lower energy bills thanks to the high-performing, energy-efficient selections.