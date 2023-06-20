<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Built Home in Spicewood Gets Black Windows and Doors

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on June 20, 2023

Street view of new home featuring white stone, gray roof and black Pella windows.

Project Scope

Our team at Pella of Austin was excited to be part of this project. These homeowners opted for customized windows and doors with a black interior and exterior color to create a bold contrast on their home. This home features a total of 55 windows, one quad-sliding door, and three hinged French patio doors. The quad slider was installed in the back of the house leading to the yard, allowing in tons of natural light and providing a nice view of the yard.

Project Gallery

