New Built Home in Spicewood Gets Black Windows and Doors
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on June 20, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Spicewood, TX
Age of Structure:
2021
Area of Structure Involved:
The entire home
Products Used:
Our team at Pella of Austin was excited to be part of this project. These homeowners opted for customized windows and doors with a black interior and exterior color to create a bold contrast on their home. This home features a total of 55 windows, one quad-sliding door, and three hinged French patio doors. The quad slider was installed in the back of the house leading to the yard, allowing in tons of natural light and providing a nice view of the yard.
Project Gallery
