Austin New Build Adds Range of Black Wood Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on May 30, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2022
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
For this recent project in Austin, we installed a variety of black wood windows throughout the home. The customer specifically requested this color, no frames, to match the home's white exterior. They also requested awning windows and fixed windows be molded together to create larger windows, which were installed throughout the living room.
Despite the unique requests and challenges posed by this project, the results turned out beautiful and the homeowner was pleased.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.