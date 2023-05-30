<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Austin New Build Adds Range of Black Wood Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on May 30, 2023

Austin home with black roof and white exterior

Project Scope

For this recent project in Austin, we installed a variety of black wood windows throughout the home. The customer specifically requested this color, no frames, to match the home's white exterior. They also requested awning windows and fixed windows be molded together to create larger windows, which were installed throughout the living room.

Despite the unique requests and challenges posed by this project, the results turned out beautiful and the homeowner was pleased.

Project Gallery

