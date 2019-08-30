New Patio Door for a Round Rock Home
PostedbyAnthony Marino
on August 30, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Round Rock, TX
Age of Structure:
18 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
Before
After
This Round Rock, Texas, homeowner wanted to replace their old sliding patio door with a new low-maintenance option. They also wanted to keep the look of their old door but update the color to be white on the interior and exterior.
We were able to work within the customer's budget and provide them the look and easy-care option they were looking for with a vinyl sliding patio door. A traditional grille pattern maintains the look of the previous door.
