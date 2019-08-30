<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Patio Door for a Round Rock Home

PostedbyAnthony Marino

on August 30, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Round Rock, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    18 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

Before

Old sliding patio door on a brick home

After

Exterior view of new white vinyl sliding patio door

This Round Rock, Texas, homeowner wanted to replace their old sliding patio door with a new low-maintenance option. They also wanted to keep the look of their old door but update the color to be white on the interior and exterior.

We were able to work within the customer's budget and provide them the look and easy-care option they were looking for with a vinyl sliding patio door. A traditional grille pattern maintains the look of the previous door.

Interior view of white vinyl sliding patio door with traditional grille pattern

