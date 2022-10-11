New Vinyl Windows Complete Austin Condo Makeover
October 11, 2022
Project Scope:
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2012
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entrance, kitchen and patio
Products Used:
For this project in Austin, Texas, we made some small but meaningful renovations to this beautiful 10-year-old condo, installing vinyl single-hung and sliding windows, as well as a sliding patio door, from our 250 Series line to replace the old ones and bring enhanced energy efficiency to the place.
The homeowner opted for an almond finish on both the interior and exterior frames to match the look of neighboring condos. Overall, the customer was quite satisfied with the finished product.
Project Gallery
