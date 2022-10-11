New Vinyl Windows Complete Austin Condo Makeover

For this project in Austin, Texas, we made some small but meaningful renovations to this beautiful 10-year-old condo, installing vinyl single-hung and sliding windows, as well as a sliding patio door, from our 250 Series line to replace the old ones and bring enhanced energy efficiency to the place.

The homeowner opted for an almond finish on both the interior and exterior frames to match the look of neighboring condos. Overall, the customer was quite satisfied with the finished product.