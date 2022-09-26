New Windows and Patio Doors Complete Lost Creek Renovation
on September 26, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Lost Creek, TX
Age of Structure:
1980
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, back patio, living room, master room, and front of the home
Products Used:
This beautiful Lost Creek, TX, renovation wasn't complete without upgraded windows and patio doors. The Pella of Austin team replaced the leaky windows throughout the home with sturdy and energy-efficient wood picture windows from our Reserve™ - Contemporary line. On the back patio, we removed the previous windows and replaced them with gorgeous double outswing hinged (French) doors.
These new additions really put a nice finishing touch on a stunning renovation project.
Project Gallery
