<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Windows and Patio Doors Complete Lost Creek Renovation

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on September 26, 2022

Front exterior shot of two-story Lost Creek home with two-car garage and driveway

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Lost Creek, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    1980

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen, back patio, living room, master room, and front of the home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Hinged French Patio Doors

This beautiful Lost Creek, TX, renovation wasn't complete without upgraded windows and patio doors. The Pella of Austin team replaced the leaky windows throughout the home with sturdy and energy-efficient wood picture windows from our Reserve™ - Contemporary line. On the back patio, we removed the previous windows and replaced them with gorgeous double outswing hinged (French) doors.

These new additions really put a nice finishing touch on a stunning renovation project.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now