New Windows Increase Austin Home's Natural Light and Energy-Efficiency

For this project, the Pella of Austin team overhauled 31 windows and 4 doors in this gorgeous contemporary-style home. The windows—starting in the front of the house and moving throughout the living room, kitchen and patio—were replaced with awning, casement and picture styles from Pella's Architect Series® - Contemporary Style line to maintain the modern look of the home.

In the patio area, we also replaced old doors with hinged patio doors and sliding patio doors to help achieve the homeowner's goal of increasing natural light. In order to do this without letting the Austin sun turn the interior into a sauna, we used dual insulated Low-E SunDefense glass for better indoor temperature control and energy efficiency.