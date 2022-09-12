Nine-Acre Kempner House Adds Vinyl Window and Doors
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Kempner, TX
Age of Structure:
1975
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entrance, front of the house
Products Used:
This beautiful red barn, situated on a nine-acre farm in Lampasas County, recently received a refresh in the form of a new single-hung window and sliding glass doors, per the owner's request. The Pella of Austin team was able to fulfill this with ease, and the results are gorgeous, with light interior and exterior finishes that keep things bright inside while complementing the multi-colored brick exterior just as nicely.
