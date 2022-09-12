<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Nine-Acre Kempner House Adds Vinyl Window and Doors

Posted on

on September 12, 2022

Brick exterior of Kempner home

Project Scope

This beautiful red barn, situated on a nine-acre farm in Lampasas County, recently received a refresh in the form of a new single-hung window and sliding glass doors, per the owner's request. The Pella of Austin team was able to fulfill this with ease, and the results are gorgeous, with light interior and exterior finishes that keep things bright inside while complementing the multi-colored brick exterior just as nicely.

Project Gallery

