How Black Window Frames Modernize and Refresh Any Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on April 20, 2023
Black windows are prevalent in practically every design aesthetic, from contemporary to farmhouse. These window frames strike the ideal chord between traditional and modern, and they can quickly boost curb appeal and make any home stand out from the competition. Let's take a look at what black windows can do for you and how you can upgrade your current windows to this sophisticated style right away.
What Black Window Frames Offer
Even though black window frames are fashionable right now, they have been present since the 19th century when they were frequently employed in greenhouses, industrial buildings and storage facilities. These days, they may be found everywhere, from sleek apartment complexes to trendy farmhouses. Their adaptability has contributed to their meteoric rise to fame. They have classic, clean lines and a wow-factor that go well with just about every design style thanks to their neutral yet striking color. Black window frames are a wise and fashionable choice for your home for a number of reasons, including:
Black window frames add a striking, contemporary accent to your house. Black frames are stunning and will make a statement. Black window frames will make your home stand out and appear more modern because white window frames are the most typical. Additionally, black is always in style. So, despite their ability to contribute to a more current appearance, they will never go out of style because of their neutral, classic tone.
Any color goes well with black. Black has a lot of different uses. Pairing white siding with black window frames will produce a beautiful contrast. Alternately, pick a strong hue for your house and complement it with neutral black window frames.
They give masonry and stone a clean, contemporary appearance.
Black window frames emphasize the design of your windows and generate significant focal points on the exterior of your home, adding architectural interest. As a result of their neutral tone and clean, streamlined shapes, the grilles and sash of your windows may even seem larger.
Why You Shouldn’t Paint Your Own Window Frames
It is not advised to paint your window frames black on your own. Long-term costs will be higher if you choose what first appears to be a more affordable alternative. Plus, when painting your window frames, there are numerous concerns to be aware of:
- Your painstakingly applied paint finish could flake and peel if you don't properly prime and clean your window frames.
- You could seriously harm your windows if you use the wrong primer. Various well-known primers contain compounds that can soften vinyl and destroy its structure. Furthermore, your windows' warranty will probably be voided as a result, and you will be charged for any necessary repairs or replacements.
- Using black paint causes the window to retain heat, increasing the risk of the frame warping and the glass breaking.
If you're considering a switch to black windows, let the professionals help you out on this one.
How to Use Pella Windows to Get the Look of Contemporary Black Window Frames
Are you considering adding black window frames to your house? With countless possibilities available, Pella lets you design the house of your dreams. You will adore your windows for many years to come because we create them specifically to meet your demands, and they're built to last.
All of our windows are available in black.
- Black Double Hung Windows
- Black Awning & Casement Windows
- Black Bow & Bay Windows
- Black Sliding Windows
- Black Custom Shape Windows
For a unified appearance, match the black window frames to the black entry door. Use a black patio door to maintain the contemporary appearance of your home from all angles.
Give us a call at 512-339-6601 to set up a free in-home estimate or request one online, and stop by our showroom to see the beauty of black window frames in person.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.