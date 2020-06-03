<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Windows and Sliding Glass Door Help Complete Cedar Park Home Remodel

PostedbyAnthony Marino

on June 3, 2020

replacement four-panel sliding glass door on back deck of remodeled home

Project Scope

The owners of this Cedar Park home undertook a full remodel. All of the windows and a four-panel sliding door needed to be replaced. We removed all of the original aluminum windows and replaced them with white Pella 250 Series windows in brick. To give the home a more authentic look in brick, we used mortar to hold the windows in place.

Project Gallery

