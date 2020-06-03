Pella Windows and Sliding Glass Door Help Complete Cedar Park Home Remodel
PostedbyAnthony Marino
on June 3, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
28 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Full house remodel
Products Used:
The owners of this Cedar Park home undertook a full remodel. All of the windows and a four-panel sliding door needed to be replaced. We removed all of the original aluminum windows and replaced them with white Pella 250 Series windows in brick. To give the home a more authentic look in brick, we used mortar to hold the windows in place.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.