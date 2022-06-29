<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Red Brick Home Gets Makeover with New Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on June 29, 2022

Red brick home featuring new, white traditional style windows

Project Scope

These Austin homeowners needed new windows on their red brick home and chose white vinyl windows with grilles to accentuate their home's style. They wanted to transition from a classic mid-century ranch to a modern luxury abode.

To keep it simple and functional, while still letting in a good amount of natural light, they chose a combination of sliding, single-hung and picture windows that all feature a white interior and exterior. 

Project Gallery

