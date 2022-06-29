Red Brick Home Gets Makeover with New Windows
on June 29, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Temple, TX
Age of Structure:
1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room, nursery, living room, bathroom, and master bedroom
Products Used:
These Austin homeowners needed new windows on their red brick home and chose white vinyl windows with grilles to accentuate their home's style. They wanted to transition from a classic mid-century ranch to a modern luxury abode.
To keep it simple and functional, while still letting in a good amount of natural light, they chose a combination of sliding, single-hung and picture windows that all feature a white interior and exterior.
Project Gallery
