Red Brick Home Upgrades to Brown Vinyl Windows in Austin

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on April 12, 2023

Project Scope

Before

Red brick front exterior of Austin home

After

Red brick front exterior of Austin home after window replacement

This beautiful, two-story Austin home got a full makeover, replacing its old windows with new vinyl styles from Pella 250 Series! The customer opted for a brown finish to match the red brick exterior. He previously had white vinyl windows with a traditional grille pattern, but decided on a clean, no-grille look now. This choice certainly gives the traditional home a subtle modern touch, and the homeowner was very pleased with the results.

