Red Brick Home Upgrades to Brown Vinyl Windows in Austin
on April 12, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
1990
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home, guest room, office and kitchen
Products Used:
Before
After
This beautiful, two-story Austin home got a full makeover, replacing its old windows with new vinyl styles from Pella 250 Series! The customer opted for a brown finish to match the red brick exterior. He previously had white vinyl windows with a traditional grille pattern, but decided on a clean, no-grille look now. This choice certainly gives the traditional home a subtle modern touch, and the homeowner was very pleased with the results.
